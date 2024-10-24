24th October 2024
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Humanitarian | News   |   U.S. Ambassador, USAID Mission Director laud implementing partners

U.S. Ambassador, USAID Mission Director laud implementing partners

Authors: Koang Pal Chang | Lasuba Memo | Published: 5 hours ago

Ambassador Michael J. Adler speaks during the commemoration of IOM's 10-year Anniversary of Rapid Response Fund. November 2023. (Photo: Awan Moses/Eye Radio).

Ambassador Michael J. Adler and Mission Director Thompson thanked them for their essential work supporting the South Sudanese people and discussed assistance coordination in South Sudan’s challenging humanitarian, security, and economic context.

In a statement shared with Eye Radio newsroom, U.S. Ambassador to South Sudan Michael J. Adler and U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) Mission Director for South Sudan David Thompson met on October 17 with 32 partners who implement USAID’s humanitarian and development assistance in South Sudan.

The U.S. government is the largest provider of assistance to the people of South Sudan, contributing over $700 million in life-saving humanitarian assistance during the past year to help people in need, amid worsening seasonal flooding, the arrival of more than 800,000 returnees and refugees fleeing war in Sudan, and other shocks driving humanitarian needs.

USAID also provided $55 million over the past year in development assistance toward democracy and governance, education and youth, economic growth, and health.

Ambassador Adler told the implementing partners that the transitional government has failed to create conditions for the United States or others to responsibly invest in traditional development programs in South Sudan, let alone demonstrate its commitment to building a better future for the South Sudanese people.

The Ambassador called upon the transitional government to transparently account for public revenue and invest public resources in the country’s development.

Mission Director Thompson, who began his tenure as head of USAID operations in South Sudan on October 3, told USAID partners: “The American people and USAID have long understood and supported the aspirations of the South Sudanese people for peace, freedom, and development to reach their potential as a young nation. We share the South Sudanese people’s disappointment that the years since independence have not provided the peace, opportunities, equity, and inclusion they long struggled for.”

Popular Stories
SSPDF helicopter returns to Juba after emergency landing in Bor; army denies report 1

SSPDF helicopter returns to Juba after emergency landing in Bor; army denies report

Published October 21, 2024

Sudan makes preparations to export South Sudan crude oil 2

Sudan makes preparations to export South Sudan crude oil

Published October 21, 2024

After decades of refuge in Eritrea, 21 South Sudanese return home 3

After decades of refuge in Eritrea, 21 South Sudanese return home

Published October 19, 2024

Teacher subjects 7-year-old girl to physical violence over undone homework 4

Teacher subjects 7-year-old girl to physical violence over undone homework

Published October 20, 2024

South Sudan, Kenya ink MoU on customs collaboration 5

South Sudan, Kenya ink MoU on customs collaboration

Published October 22, 2024

Latest StoriesSee all stories

U.S. Ambassador, USAID Mission Director laud implementing partners

Published 5 hours ago

US Embassy urges unity gov’t to fund child vaccinations on World Polio Day

Published 5 hours ago

Richard Sultan receives 2024 IGAD Media award, 10 days after his passing

Published 7 hours ago

Judicial reforms report step towards effective governance-Yakani

Published 7 hours ago

Chief Justice proposes specialized courts for refugees, environment, and animal welfare

Published 8 hours ago

Central Equatoria reports seven cases of abandoned children due to poverty

Published 9 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
24th October 2024

Copyright 2024. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.