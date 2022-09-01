U.S Ambassador: “Army must regain trust of citizens”

The United States Ambassador to South Sudan appealed to the national army to win back trust of the South Sudanese people by protecting them against all threats.

Speaking during the graduation event of the Necessary Unified Forces, Ambassador Michael J. Adler said the army must be answerable to a unified political and military leadership as key to restoring peace.

“Answering to a unified operational leadership and a unified political leadership, are key to reducing violence and conflict and to providing peace and security,” he said.

On Tuesday, over 20,000 unified officers from different peace parties graduated in Juba, to kick-start the critical part of the security arrangement, which has been delayed for years.

The officers from different department including the VIP Protection Forces, Police, National Security, Prison and Wildlife Servicemen among others, were passed out in a ceremonious event attended by regional leaders and diplomats.

Addressing the occasion, Adler, who was recently appointed by Washington said security and stability will enable the country to unlock its potential and advance the road to development.

He also added that it is critical that ordinary South Sudanese can have trust in their security forces.

According to him, restoring the lost trust in the security forces lies on the condition that they are well trained, professional, and held accountable for their actions.

He further said security officers must guarantee and protect their freedoms and not threaten them.

“These aspirations are true for members of the SSPDF guaranteeing South Sudan’s security from external threat, for the national police protecting the citizenry from criminality, or for those in the prison service overseeing the implementation of justice,” said Adler.

“The security forces are a cornerstone of state and human security, but their legitimacy and effectiveness depend upon fulfilling their mission accountable within a framework of civilian control and respect for the rule of law and human rights.”

Throughout the course of the graduation of forces, increasing attention has been drawn towards how the peace soldiers should carry out their mandate.

Political figures including President Salva Kiir and his first deputy Dr. Riek Machar pleaded with the unified army to be loyal to country. The appeal was echoed by top military officials from the peace parties.

According to observers, the security sector reform in South Sudan has been frustrated by a militarized political culture that could see political tensions boiling over into armed conflict.

The Institute for Security Studies said both the ruling party and opposition in the country, are founded on military movements with weak political wings.

