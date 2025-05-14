14th May 2025
Two UN peacekeepers killed in shooting incident at Malakal Base

Authors: Obaj Okuj | Alhadi Hawari | Published: 7 hours ago

A UN Protection of Civilians Site (POC), Malakal, South Sudan. Credit: (IOM/Bannon 2015).

Two United Nations peacekeepers were killed in a fatal shooting incident Tuesday at the UNMISS base in Malakal, with the Upper Nile State government stating the shooting involved the peacekeepers themselves.

The United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) confirmed the incident in a statement issued on Wednesday.

According to UNMISS spokesperson Priyanka Chowdhury, the shooting, involving a military peacekeeper, occurred inside the mission’s compound.

UNMISS confirms that a shooting incident involving a military peacekeeper took place yesterday within its base in Malakal, Upper Nile State, which resulted in the deaths of two personnel,” Priyanka stated.

An investigation into the incident has already been launched. Priyanka expressed condolences on behalf of the mission, saying, “We express our deep regret and condolences to the families and colleagues of the deceased.”

UNMISS has not provided further details regarding the circumstances or the nationalities of those involved.

Multiple sources familiar with the matter have suggested that the incident may have resulted from a dispute among peacekeepers, reportedly from the Cambodian contingent.

The Governor of Upper Nile State, Gen. James Koang Chuol, also confirmed the incident, stating that Malakal town remains calm.

This incident happened yesterday at 4 p.m. Two Cambodian peacekeepers shot each other after a disagreement within the UNMISS compound,” said the governor. “These were UNMISS personnel, and no locals were involved.”

Despite the incident, Governor Koang reassured the public about the situation in Malakal.

Malakal is peaceful,” he said. “I even went to the border of Nasir and returned to Malakal town without any issues, Nothing bad here.”

