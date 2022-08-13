13th August 2022
Two suspects in Aweil teacher’s murder freed of charges

Author: Chany Ninrew | Published: 5 hours ago

Captain Guot Guot Akol, the state Police spokesperson - credit | Charles Wote/Eye Radio | January 27, 2022

Two of the thirteen suspects in the murder of Aweil teacher, were released after the public prosecutor dropped charges against them this week.

The state Police Spokesperson, Captain Guot Guot Akol also stated that, three suspects have been bailed out, while eight others have been remanded in the main prison.

“We had a total of 13 suspects. Out of these 13, two have been released after the charges were dropped against them. Another three people were bailed out and eight people were sent to the main prison on the remade status,” he said.

Last month, teacher Deng Deng Akuei was attacked and killed on his way from Zion Primary School to a nearby village.

According to the authorities, the assailants burnt the teacher in Yar – Achoot area in Aweil East County.

The motive behind the killing is not known.

Speaking to Eye Radio this morning, Captain Akol said the case will be presented to the court soon.

“The case is now between the court and the public prosecutor. All investigation was done and evident was collected, and it is now up to the public prosecutor to send it to the court.”

 

