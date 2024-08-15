Two suspects arrested for raping 12-year-old girl in Awerial

Police in Lakes state have arrested two men for allegedly raping a 12-year-old girl in Awerial County.

Lakes Police Spokesperson Major Elijah Mabor said the incident happened on Tuesday night while a marriage negotiation was taking place at victim’s relative house.

The suspects who are related to unnamed bridegroom were accorded a room next to where the victim and her mother were sleeping.

“What happened, there was a marriage taking place at a home where there was no space. So, the guests were accommodated to sleep outside and they were given mosquito nets.”

These two men were sleeping outside next to the door where the girl, her mother and other children were sleeping, he said.

The police believed the rapist dragged the girl from the mother’s turf and raped her.

The suspects were identified as the girl screamed for help.

“ While still night, people just woke up to the screaming of the girl, and it was found that she was assaulted and raped.”

Major Elijah added that the young girl sustained critical injuries and was referred to Juba for medical treatment.

“After the incident, the case was reported to the police and the police send a team to investigate when they found out that that the girl was in a critical condition.

“She was taken to Mingakam hospital, and later referred to Juba due to the seriousness of the bleeding.

The unnamed perpetrators are being held in a police custody to face justice.

” Two suspects were arrested and up to now, we are investigating to identify the (prime suspect) between the two the perpetrator.”

