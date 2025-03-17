17th March 2025
Two South Sudanese kickboxers bag titles at Muai Thai Championship

Author: Michael Daniel | Published: 1 hour ago

Sky Okony wins title at Muai Thai Championship.

Two South Sudanese kickboxing champions James Majok and Sky Okony have won titles at World Muay Thai Championship in Thailand after defeating their final opponents

Majok and Sky delivered a historic performance and claimed championship belts at the mixed martial art tournament, securing two major titles in the 70kg and 60kg weight categories respectively.

Majok defeated top contenders from Italy and the Netherlands before facing Iran’s champion in the final. In a dominant performance, he secured a decisive victory to claim the 70kg title.

“I am happy to be crowned with the championship belt. I dedicate this victory to the people of South Sudan, my coaches, my mother, and my daughter,” he told Eye Radio in a WhatsApp interview.

“I am extremely happy with this achievement. I fulfilled my promise, as I told you. I hope to see you all in South Sudan on Thursday.”

Meanwhile, Sky Okony clinched the 60kg gold belt after a tough final match against Mark Johnlloyd of the Philippines. Okony secured victory on points in the third round.

The champions are set to return home on Tuesday, accompanied by three other national fighters. However, their teammate, Wizzy, faced a setback, exiting the tournament in the second round due to injury.

 

 

