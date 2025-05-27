Two soldiers arrested for allegedly assaulting UNMISS staff in Yambio

Authorities in Western Equatoria State have arrest two members of the South Sudan People’s Defense Forces (SSPDF) for allegedly assaulting a female staff member of the United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) on Monday.

In a statement dated May 17, Western Equatoria State Acting Governor James Severino Morris confirmed that the assault occurred in Yambio town.

He described the attack as a blatant violation of human rights and a breach of international cooperation, as well as a violation of the Status of Forces Agreement between the Government of South Sudan and the United Nations.

According to Governor Severino, the two SSPDF soldiers involved, whose names have not been disclosed, have been arrested and are currently held in SSPDF custody.

“We wish to inform the public and the international community that the two SSPDF members involved in the assault have been identified, apprehended, and are currently in SSPDF custody,” the statement read.

Mr. Severino expressed the state government’s regret and extended apologies to the victim, her family, and the United Nations Mission in South Sudan.

An investigation is underway to ensure justice for the assaulted victim. Governor Severino warned that disciplinary measures will be taken against the suspects in accordance with the military code of conduct and the applicable laws of South Sudan.

The acting governor also called on SSPDF leadership at both the state and national levels to collaborate closely with civilian authorities to prevent such incidents from recurring.

“We caution all members of the organized forces to refrain from any inhuman treatment of international community staff and all citizens in Western Equatoria State and South Sudan at large,” he added.

