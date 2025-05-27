28th May 2025
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  National News | News   |   Two soldiers arrested for allegedly assaulting UNMISS staff in Yambio

Two soldiers arrested for allegedly assaulting UNMISS staff in Yambio

Author: Lasuba Memo | Published: 6 hours ago

UNMISS peacekeepers|Courtesy

Authorities in Western Equatoria State have arrest two members of the South Sudan People’s Defense Forces (SSPDF) for allegedly assaulting a female staff member of the United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) on Monday.

In a statement dated May 17, Western Equatoria State Acting Governor James Severino Morris confirmed that the assault occurred in Yambio town.

He described the attack as a blatant violation of human rights and a breach of international cooperation, as well as a violation of the Status of Forces Agreement between the Government of South Sudan and the United Nations.

According to Governor Severino, the two SSPDF soldiers involved, whose names have not been disclosed, have been arrested and are currently held in SSPDF custody.

“We wish to inform the public and the international community that the two SSPDF members involved in the assault have been identified, apprehended, and are currently in SSPDF custody,” the statement read.

Mr. Severino expressed the state government’s regret and extended apologies to the victim, her family, and the United Nations Mission in South Sudan.

An investigation is underway to ensure justice for the assaulted victim. Governor Severino warned that disciplinary measures will be taken against the suspects in accordance with the military code of conduct and the applicable laws of South Sudan.

The acting governor also called on SSPDF leadership at both the state and national levels to collaborate closely with civilian authorities to prevent such incidents from recurring.

“We caution all members of the organized forces to refrain from any inhuman treatment of international community staff and all citizens in Western Equatoria State and South Sudan at large,” he added.

Currently on air

00:00:00 - 06:00:00

Midnight Music: Shuffle

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Kiir to Youth: The nation’s future is in your hands 1

Kiir to Youth: The nation’s future is in your hands

Published May 23, 2025

Who is Dr Benjamin Bol Mel, SPLM’s first deputy chairperson 2

Who is Dr Benjamin Bol Mel, SPLM’s first deputy chairperson

Published May 22, 2025

President Kiir says time has come for new generation of leaders 3

President Kiir says time has come for new generation of leaders

Published May 22, 2025

Political parties urged to dismantle armed wings ahead of 2026 polls 4

Political parties urged to dismantle armed wings ahead of 2026 polls

Published May 23, 2025

He speaks through dance: Lumode’s story of joy, loss, and hope 5

He speaks through dance: Lumode’s story of joy, loss, and hope

Published May 22, 2025

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Two soldiers arrested for allegedly assaulting UNMISS staff in Yambio

Published 6 hours ago

Govt, partners roll out pneumonia and diarrhea vaccines to protect children

Published 7 hours ago

Economist links cash shortages in Banks to public mistrust and political instability

Published 10 hours ago

Cholera death toll surges to 1,250 as country battles prolonged outbreak

Published 10 hours ago

Two killed, four injured in attack along Juba-Torit Road

Published 10 hours ago

“I had no pads, only cloth”: How ISRAAID helps girls like Christine stay in school

Published 10 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
28th May 2025

Copyright 2025. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.