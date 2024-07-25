Two S. Sudanese refugees allegedly killed by Sudanese Army – Report

A human rights organization based in Sudan reports that two South Sudanese refugees were allegedly killed by the Sudanese Army after being subjected to physical assaults while attempting to cross the border to South Sudan.

According to the statement issued on Wednesday, July 24, 2024, the Refugees Rights Watch is deeply concerned about the unfortunate events recently faced by South Sudanese refugees in the Jabalin area.

It says that a group of South Sudanese refugees was subjected to arrest and physical assaults while attempting to escape across the border.

Two refugees were killed, one in the Jabalin market after being arrested and assaulted, and the other was shot while trying to escape from Al-Dinder out of fear.

The press statement sent to Eye Radio newsroom revealed that a group of ten refugees gathered in the wilderness while attempting to flee on foot.

However, they were captured in an area called Tabun, where they were severely beaten by Sudanese security forces.

According to the statement, after they were released, only seven reached the Joda area in South Sudan, and three disappeared under mysterious circumstances during their detention.

The organization calls for an independent and impartial investigation into this incident to uncover the circumstances and hold those responsible accountable.

It urges local authorities in White Nile State and international organizations to take all necessary measures to ensure the protection of refugees and prevent such incidents from recurring.

The Refugee Rights Watch calls for intensified efforts to locate the three missing refugees and ensure their safety.

It urges humanitarian organizations in Renk County, South Sudan, to provide immediate support and humanitarian assistance to the survivors of these assaults and ensure they receive the necessary medical and psychological care.

The Refugee Rights Watch says it will continue to monitor the situation closely and provide support and assistance to anyone in need.

