Two missing in Tonj South cattle raiding

A young boy and a man are missing after suspected armed youth from Cueibet County of Lakes State raided 23 herds of cattle from Tonj South County of Warrap State on the weekend.

The incident took place in a cattle camp in Manyang Ngok Payam on Friday, according to Warrap State’s Minister of Information, Ring Deng.

“The government of Warrap State has confirmed reports from Tonj South County authorities that Friday ninth September 2022, the area of Manyangok Payam of Tonj South County was attacked by armed youth from Lakes State,” said Deng.

No casualties have been confirmed. The

Minister Deng said his government is working closely with the authorities in the neighboring Lakes State to address the matter.

He called on the citizens of both States to cooperate with the governments to identify the perpetrators to be held accountable for the attack.

When contacted by Eye Radio, the Commissioner of Cueibet County said he was busy and unable to make a comment.

