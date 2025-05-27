27th May 2025
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  News | States   |   Two killed, four injured in attack along Juba-Torit Road

Two killed, four injured in attack along Juba-Torit Road

Author: Baria Johnson | Published: 44 minutes ago

Torit-Juba road/courtesy

At least two people were killed and four others wounded in an attack along the Juba-Torit highway in Eastern Equatoria State on Monday, according to a government official.

The incident occurred on Monday at midday in an area called Khor Delip, located in Torit County.

Speaking to Eye Radio, Elia John, the Eastern Equatoria State Minister of Information, said the attackers first held two young men who were burning charcoal at gunpoint before opening fire on a passenger vehicle passing by.

“Yesterday (Monday), around midday, some criminals suspected to be from Pibor came and found two young men burning charcoal near the roadside. They surrounded the two young men and threatened them at gunpoint.

“After they saw a car coming, they started shooting randomly at the car. They shot two people dead and four others were wounded. It was between Juba–Torit Road in a place called Kur Delip,” said Minister John.

The minister also reported that the attackers looted property from the vehicle after the shooting.

Authorities in Eastern Equatoria suspect the perpetrators crossed into the area from the Greater Pibor Administrative Area. However, officials from Pibor say they have not received any formal communication regarding the incident.

“We have not received an official report from our counterpart in Eastern Equatoria concerning the incident,” said Greater Pibor Information Minister, Nyinginga Okhano.

Okhano further called for calm and urged for peaceful co-existence between the communities in the two areas.

The motive behind the attack remains unclear, and authorities say an investigation is underway.

The Juba-Torit Road has seen intermittent incidents of insecurity in recent years.

Currently on air

19:00:00 - 19:30:00

News Hour: English

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Rain disrupts Juba flights, diverts planes to Entebbe – SSCAA 1

Rain disrupts Juba flights, diverts planes to Entebbe – SSCAA

Published May 20, 2025

South Sudan secures $130 million to import power from Uganda – Official 2

South Sudan secures $130 million to import power from Uganda – Official

Published May 20, 2025

Par suspends 33 Machar loyalists from SPLM-IO and peace roles 3

Par suspends 33 Machar loyalists from SPLM-IO and peace roles

Published May 21, 2025

SPLM reshuffle brings in Dr. Bol, Apai, Kun; drops Wani, Awet, Kuol 4

SPLM reshuffle brings in Dr. Bol, Apai, Kun; drops Wani, Awet, Kuol

Published May 20, 2025

Kiir to Youth: The nation’s future is in your hands 5

Kiir to Youth: The nation’s future is in your hands

Published May 23, 2025

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Economist links cash shortages in Banks to public mistrust and political instability

Published 9 minutes ago

Cholera death toll surges to 1,250 as country battles prolonged outbreak

Published 34 minutes ago

Two killed, four injured in attack along Juba-Torit Road

Published 44 minutes ago

“I had no pads, only cloth”: How ISRAAID helps girls like Christine stay in school

Published 48 minutes ago

ICRC conducts 1,000+ life-saving surgeries for conflict victims

Published 4 hours ago

VP Taban: I delivered Kiir’s peace message, clarified Machar’s house arrest

Published 5 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
27th May 2025

Copyright 2025. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.