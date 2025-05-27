Two killed, four injured in attack along Juba-Torit Road

At least two people were killed and four others wounded in an attack along the Juba-Torit highway in Eastern Equatoria State on Monday, according to a government official.

The incident occurred on Monday at midday in an area called Khor Delip, located in Torit County.

Speaking to Eye Radio, Elia John, the Eastern Equatoria State Minister of Information, said the attackers first held two young men who were burning charcoal at gunpoint before opening fire on a passenger vehicle passing by.

“Yesterday (Monday), around midday, some criminals suspected to be from Pibor came and found two young men burning charcoal near the roadside. They surrounded the two young men and threatened them at gunpoint.

“After they saw a car coming, they started shooting randomly at the car. They shot two people dead and four others were wounded. It was between Juba–Torit Road in a place called Kur Delip,” said Minister John.

The minister also reported that the attackers looted property from the vehicle after the shooting.

Authorities in Eastern Equatoria suspect the perpetrators crossed into the area from the Greater Pibor Administrative Area. However, officials from Pibor say they have not received any formal communication regarding the incident.

“We have not received an official report from our counterpart in Eastern Equatoria concerning the incident,” said Greater Pibor Information Minister, Nyinginga Okhano.

Okhano further called for calm and urged for peaceful co-existence between the communities in the two areas.

The motive behind the attack remains unclear, and authorities say an investigation is underway.

The Juba-Torit Road has seen intermittent incidents of insecurity in recent years.

