13th June 2022
Two generals convicted for amputating Ruweng man’s arms escape from prison

Author: Alhadi Hawari | Published: 4 hours ago

Atem Mayiik Minyiel who was amputated by two army generals in Ruweng Administrative Area - Courtesy

Two senior army officers who were convicted last year for cutting off the arms of a 19-year-old man in the Ruweng Administrative area have escaped from Pariang prison, the minister of information in Ruweng has said.

Bridger General Alek Yai Guen and Major Monykoang Miakol – both SPLA-IO generals, were handed a seven-year jail term for the crime.

General Alek Yai Guen ordered his colleague Major Miakol to arrest Atem Mayiik Minyiel over a missing phone.

Minyiel then detained the teenager in a container, tortured him overnight, and amputated his arms.

Apart from the jail terms, the two generals were fined 24 cows in reparation to the victim.

Martin Bith Ngor, the area Information Minister told Eye Radio, that the convicts disappeared from the Pariang Prisons on Saturday.

He said the authorities are investigating how that happened.

“I heard that they released but which way or what mechanism they use for releasing them, so we are following the case of how those people were released,” Bith told Eye Radio.

“The compensation has been paid, 24 cows have been paid as compensation for the arms that have been lost. They were sentenced to seven years in jail.”

Ngor said he is yet to meet with the leadership of the prison to get an account of the incident.

