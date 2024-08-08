Two expectant mothers die of Hepatitis E in Abyei

Two pregnant women have reportedly died of hepatitis E in Abyei Administrative Area amid surge in cases of the disease outbreak.

Information Minister Bolis Koch told Eye Radio the expectant mothers succumbed to the illness this week.

“Now we have fourteen cases and among them two pregnant women died with the twelve cases still in the hospital, and this hepatitis E is always affecting the pregnant women.”

They were among 14 patients admitted with the disease to Abyei Civil Hospital Administration Area.

According to the health official, there are twelve more patients undergoing treatment for the viral disease.

He said the cases were reported from Abyei Jongyom, Amiet, and Daira.

“We have a lot of pressure in the hospital. This pressure comes as result of we having only one hospital because of the returnees, and rains season-induced malaria,” said the official.

Last month, health authorities in Abyei Administrative area declared an out break of viral hepatitis E.

Bolis Koch attributed the rise of the Hepatitis E cases to the influx of returnees and refugees from the neighboring Sudan couple with the rainy season.

“Now we have an outbreak of hepatitis E in the northern part of Abyei and as you know, the source of hepatitis is the dirty water,” he added.

The liver disease is primarily transmitted through the consumption of contaminated water.

If left untreated, it can lead to serious complications particularly in pregnant women and individuals with per-existing liver disease.

The World health Organization recommends access to clean and safe drinking water as well as proper disposal of human waste to prevent contamination of water supplies.

Share with friends: Facebook twitter



Education ministry set to announce SSCSE exams results Previous Post