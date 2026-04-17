Two dead in GPAA cattle raid, Eastern Equatoria denies claim

Authorities in the Greater Pibor Administrative Area say armed attackers from Kapoeta North in Eastern Equatoria State carried out a cattle raid that left two people dead and 307 cattle looted in Vertet County.

The GPAA government says the incident occurred on 6 April when attackers targeted Merri and Villil villages before retreating towards Kapoeta North.

Speaking to Eye Radio, GPAA Information Minister Jacob Werchum said the attack was coordinated and condemned repeated cross-border violence in the area.

“On April 6th… armed attackers from Kapoeta North carried out a coordinated attack on two villages in Vertet County… resulting in the deaths of two individuals, the looting of 307 cattle…

“The government of GPAA strongly condemns these recurrent acts of violence and urges the Eastern Equatoria State government to take decisive action… The delayed flow of information contributed to the late awareness of these events.”

However, the Eastern Equatoria State government has denied receiving any reports about the incident.

State Information Minister Elia John Alhaji said there is no evidence or communication confirming cattle raiding activities involving youth from the area.

“We have no knowledge of any cattle raiding activities… We have not received any information or reports regarding such incidents.”

GPAA authorities have urged Eastern Equatoria State to take action against what they describe as criminal networks behind recurring cross-border attacks and cattle theft.

Reports from border areas between the two states have in the past included cattle rustling, abductions, and armed ambushes.

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