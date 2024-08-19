19th August 2024
Two civilians killed in Nasir County, SSPDF denies involvement

Author: Elsheikh Chol | Published: 3 hours ago

SSPDF Spokesperson Major General Lul Ruai Koang in earlier interview with to Eye Radio in Bilpam. May 15, 2024. (Photo: Lou Nelson).

Two civilians were reportedly killed in a shooting spree allegedly by SSPDF soldiers in Wec-Yuel village, Nasir County, an allegation denied by an army spokesperson.

Nasir County Commissioner James Gatluak Lew told Eye Radio on Sunday that the incident occurred on Saturday, resulting in the deaths of a man and a woman.

This incident follows a report from a national lawmaker about clashes between SSPDF and civilians in Nasir County four days prior.

Army spokesperson Major General Lul Ruai Koang previously stated that the clash was between SSPDF soldiers and bandits who ambushed them.

Meanwhile, Hon. Gatluak, the Commissioner of Nasir County maintains that Wec-Yuel village came under gunfire on Saturday night from a group allegedly affiliated with the SSPDF.

A group of SSPDF attacked one of the villages in Nasir County, that village called Wec-Yual, they attacked the village at night, they were just firing at everybody,” said Commissioner Gatluak.

“During the firing, I think they have killed two people, one man and one woman, that is what happened last night, and I think the firing took like something like ten minutes then from it is stopped,” he said.

However, Army spokesperson General Lul has denied the allegations, stating that the army did not engage in any confrontation with civilians in the area.

“I want to clarify that over the weekend, we received conflicting reports about the killing of two individuals. I must emphasize that these accounts are contradictory,” General Lul said.

“After consulting with the area commander, he has firmly denied that his forces were involved in any combat with civilians, either within or outside of Nasir,” he continued.

“If any civilians were killed, our forces had no involvement or responsibility in the incident,” he added.

