Two children abducted from Nyirol County, says official

Unknown armed men have abducted two children including a boy and a girl from Keth Boma, according to authorities in Nyirol County of Jonglei State

The area is under Pading Payam. Biel Jiek Lual, the press secretary of the area county commissioner the incident happened Monday morning.

“On 19 August 2024, two children; a boy and a girl were abducted in the area called Keth Boma of Pading Payam where the local youth of Keth tried to pursue the abductors.

The identity of the abductors remains unknown. Mr. Jiek said the county leadership condemned what it terms as heinous act by the perpetrators.

“The leadership Nyirol County trongly condemns this heinous act perpetrated by individuals whose actions pose a continuous threat to the safety and security of the local population.”

The motive behind the incident is unclear. However, child abduction has been common in Greater Jonglei region.

