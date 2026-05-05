Twic -Ngok peace dialogue underway in Wau

A peace dialogue between the Twic and Ngok communities is underway in Wau aimed at resolving the long-standing dispute over the Aneet area and reinforcing existing harmony between the two sides.

The conflict, which began in 2022, has caused displacement and strained relations between the communities.

Western Bahr el Ghazal State Minister of Peace Monica Luise called on both sides to take responsibility for sustaining peace. She said traditional leaders should play a central role in ending violence and supporting the return of displaced families.

A representative of United Nations Mission in South Sudan, Anasazy Nejira, expressed confidence in the process and said traditional leadership remains key to reconciliation and stability.

The dialogue brings together 75 participants, including chiefs, youth, and women, as part of an inclusive peacebuilding effort.

The discussions are expected to continue until Thursday, with hopes of achieving a lasting resolution and strengthening coexistence in South Sudan.