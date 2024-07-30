Twelve other youth trapped in Kidepo Valley made narrow escape

Twelve south Sudanese nationals who were trapped in a cave in Kidepo Valley following Ugandan game rangers’ have escaped and returned safely after brief exchange of gunfire with Ugandan Games, an official has said.

More than a week ago, nearly 30 natives from Budi County in Eastern Equatoria state were attacked by Ugandan game rangers in the Kidepo National Park.

Authorities in Budi County said the attack by Ugandan Wildlife Rangers in Kidepo Valley left 12 South Sudanese nationals dead.

The youth are altogether 29 in number at the time of the attack but others fled into the bushes.

Budi County Hospital Administrator Lokang Augustine who’s also a civil society activist in Budi earlier reported that 2 survivors of the attack were admitted at the county health facility

According to him, 11 others took cover in a cave for fear of being shot by the Ugandan game rangers.

Speaking to Eye Radio today, Lokang said the youth managed to escape after opening fire on the rangers without stating when.

“They tried to scare these rangers also because they were having guns. They fought a little bit. they fought with rangers, scared them and ran away immediately,” said Lokang.

The administrator confirms 12 escapees returned without injuries and are healthy and sound.

