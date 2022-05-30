Twelve lawyers who stand for justice for slain Abuk welcome court verdict

The Hight Court in Aweil, Northern Bahr El Ghazal State has sentenced Saber Abu Sam to death by hanging, for raping and killing a five-year-old last month.

The Court also convicted his associate, Omer Mohamed Omer to five years in jail for screening and harboring the rape perpetrator.

Early this month, 42-year-old Saber Abu Sam was arrested for raping and murdering five-year old Abuk Luak in her parents’ home.

The case had sparked protests in the state capital and the capital Juba in a call for swift justice.

In a verdict today, Abu Sam was condemned to death for the act.

Judge Abraham Majur presided over a week-long court hearing and pronounced the court ruling.

“The following sentences were issued: First, the first convict, Saber Abdullah Abu Sam, was sentenced to death by hanging.”

“Secondly, the second convict, Omar Mahmoud Omar, was sentenced to five years for violating Article 140, (a) of the South Sudan Penal Code 2008. And according to Article 258 of the Civil Procedures 2008, the papers will be sent to the Supreme Court for approval.”

And the convicts have the right to appeal within 15 days from today’s [Monday’s] date, issued before this court on May 30, 2022, before me, the judge of the High Court, Abraham Major in Northern Bahr el Ghazal, Aweil High Court.”

For their part, the lawyers of the late Abuk’s family welcomed the verdict.

Advocate Deng John spoke to Eye Radio after the court season earlier today in Aweil.

“As the prosecution console team, we are satisfied with the judgment of today [Monday] as we presented the case to the court.

“In this prosecution, we presented a lot of evidences to the court proving that the convict, Saber Abdullah Abu Sam committed a crime of rape and killing of a child of five-years-old Abuk Lual Lual.”