30th May 2022
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Uncategorized   |   Twelve lawyers who stand for justice for slain Abuk welcome court verdict

Twelve lawyers who stand for justice for slain Abuk welcome court verdict

Author: Akile Joseph/ Obaj Okuj | Published: 3 hours ago

Three suspected Sudanese traders held by the police over defilement and killing 6-year-old child in Aweil on Wednesday , Saber Abu Sam 42, [right], Ahmed Hassan Adam 30, [middle], Omer Mahmoud Omer 32 [left] - Courtesy

The Hight Court in Aweil, Northern Bahr El Ghazal State has sentenced Saber Abu Sam to death by hanging, for raping and killing a five-year-old last month.

The Court also convicted his associate, Omer Mohamed Omer to five years in jail for screening and harboring the rape perpetrator.

Early this month, 42-year-old Saber Abu Sam was arrested for raping and murdering five-year old Abuk Luak in her parents’ home.

The case had sparked protests in the state capital and the capital Juba in a call for swift justice.
In a verdict today, Abu Sam was condemned to death for the act.

Judge Abraham Majur presided over a week-long court hearing and pronounced the court ruling.

“The following sentences were issued: First, the first convict, Saber Abdullah Abu Sam, was sentenced to death by hanging.”

“Secondly, the second convict, Omar Mahmoud Omar, was sentenced to five years for violating Article 140, (a) of the South Sudan Penal Code 2008. And according to Article 258 of the Civil Procedures 2008, the papers will be sent to the Supreme Court for approval.”

And the convicts have the right to appeal within 15 days from today’s [Monday’s] date, issued before this court on May 30, 2022, before me, the judge of the High Court, Abraham Major in Northern Bahr el Ghazal, Aweil High Court.”

For their part, the lawyers of the late Abuk’s family welcomed the verdict.

Advocate Deng John spoke to Eye Radio after the court season earlier today in Aweil.

“As the prosecution console team, we are satisfied with the judgment of today [Monday] as we presented the case to the court.

“In this prosecution, we presented a lot of evidences to the court proving that the convict, Saber Abdullah Abu Sam committed a crime of rape and killing of a child of five-years-old Abuk Lual Lual.”

Currently on air

00:00:00 - 06:00:00

Midnight Music: Shuffle

Listen Live
Popular Stories
15 young South Sudanese win YALI fellowship to the US 1

15 young South Sudanese win YALI fellowship to the US

Published Friday, May 27, 2022

Gov’t identifies poachers who massacred wild animals in Akobo 2

Gov’t identifies poachers who massacred wild animals in Akobo

Published Thursday, May 26, 2022

Here’s why wrestling match in Terekeka ended in dramatic draw 3

Here’s why wrestling match in Terekeka ended in dramatic draw

Published Tuesday, May 24, 2022

Pope Francis to visit Goma and Juba IDPs camps 4

Pope Francis to visit Goma and Juba IDPs camps

Published Sunday, May 29, 2022

Sudan-South Sudan river transport reopens after 11 years 5

Sudan-South Sudan river transport reopens after 11 years

Published Sunday, May 29, 2022

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Twelve lawyers who stand for justice for slain Abuk welcome court verdict

Published 3 hours ago

R-TNLA passes ‘controversial’ political parties bill

Published 3 hours ago

Cabinet approves over 800 billion pounds for fiscal year 2022/23

Published 11 hours ago

Sudan-South Sudan river transport reopens after 11 years

Published Sunday, May 29, 2022

Melut County embarks on clean water project using $1.5m oil portion

Published Sunday, May 29, 2022

Activist calls for justice in Kajo-Keji killing

Published Sunday, May 29, 2022

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
30th May 2022

Copyright 2022. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.