23rd June 2022
Twelve killed by gunmen in Kapoeta North County

Authors: Moyo Jacob | Michael Daniel | Published: 2 hours ago

Ekone Emmanuel Lolimo, Kapoeta North County Commissioner. | Photo by Moyo Jacob.

At least 12 people were killed in Kapoeta North County by suspected armed youth from the greater Pibor area, early this week.

Among those killed are four women and two children.

The Commissioner of Kapoeta North County Ekone Emmanuel Lolimo said the incident happened in Lokitela village at 5:00 AM on Sunday.

Emmanuel said the attackers come from, and went to the direction of Pibor Administrative Area.

“On Sunday, 19th of June youth from Pibor attacked our cattle camp in a place called Lokitela at five am in the process, 12 people got killed including four are women two are children,” the commissioner said.

He alleges that the attacker who were heavily armed had made away with 4,000 heads of cattle, some of which were later recovered.

“They were heavily armed and many in numbers that why the youth couldn’t resist, the youth follow them and they headed to that direction some of this cattle been recovered,” he said.

Commissioner Emmanuel told Eye Radio, the attack also left score wounded, most of whom in critical condition.

For his part, Jubi Jonglei, a community leader in Pibor said he is not aware of the deadly attack by his local youth.

“We did not really hear about that. We don’t have any idea about that please,” he said.

 

 

 

