Tumaini Initiative to resume on Dec 2 as govt team in Nairobi: Kuol Manyang

The head of government delegation to the Tumaini Initiative, Kuol Manyang, has confirmed that the Kenya-mediated South Sudan peace negotiations will resume on December 2, with parties delivering their opening addresses.

On Thursday, the newly reconstituted 15-member government delegation arrived in Kenya to revive the shaky peace process with the hope of reaching a deal in less than two weeks.

Prior to the delegation’s trip to Nairobi, President Salva Kiir urged the team to engage and dialogue with the non-signatories and ensure a breakthrough in the talks to consolidate lasting peace in the country.

Kuol Manyang Juuk – senior presidential advisor – said the talks will begin with opening remarks by mediators, government delegation and the opposition hold out groups.

Kuol reiterated government’s commitment in the peace process.

“We expect the meeting to start on Monday. It will the opening address and the other program will be done of course by the parties; the holdout groups, the members of the transitional government and then the mediators,” Manyang said in an interview with Eye Radio.

“So, we will wait to see what will be in agenda, it cannot be decided by one party. Until when we meet, because that was my own assessment [the earlier statement of talks to take only ten day].”

“The reality when we meet and put forward the items to be discussed, it what will determined how long it is going to take.”

Kuol Manyang further narrated that the initialed protocols in the Tumaini Initiative will be revisited and some will be removed because they are already in the 2018 peace agreement.

“The protocols will be revisited because we want to remove some of the protocols, they were drawn from the revitalize agreement, and they don’t need to be in the main document of the Tumaini.”

“Tumaini is going to be an annex to the to the R-ARCSS, so there will be no need for these protocols to be taken from there to R-ARCSS. What is missing, the Tumaini is supposed to be a complementary to R-ARCSS, Tumaini is not the main document, the main document is the R-ARCSS.”

“So, we will try to take some of these back to R-ARCSS and then the Tumaini will be addressing issues that were not addressed there.”

