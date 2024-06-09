Tumaini Initiative should not sideline 2018 accord: Norway

Norwegian Minister Foreign Affairs urged both the transitional government and opposition groups not to use the Nairobi peace process to evade the implementation of the 2018 agreement.

Espen Barthe Eide made the remarks in a visit to the Tumaini Initiative in Kenya on Friday, where he met the South Sudanese peace parties.

Minister Barthe said he applauds the decision to bring hold out groups on board, but added that he hopes it is not a process to make another agreement.

He emphasized that the 2018 peace accord is the most important agreement, of which if implemented, can lead the country to stability and prosperity.

Addressing political leaders, Mr. Barthe suggested that the Nairobi peace talks should focus on how pending tasks in the existing peace deal can be implemented.

“We strongly support the Chief Mediator and the General Ambassador, thank you for your work and your team, we are very appreciative we are totally behind you,” he said.

“We believe this is the right path and I hope I am correctly informed that this is not a meeting to make a new agreement.”

“You have an agreement – the 2018 agreement. This is how you implement it to identified what when wrong, what you can do better, how do you implement, what you already agreed. We must help but to help you to do your job.”

Meanwhile, Norwegian Deputy Ambassador to South Sudan, Lars Petter Henie, said the country is yet to realize the expected progress despite having been through prolonged transitional periods.

Ambassador Petter raised concerns about alleged corruption and instability which turned the resource-rich country into one of the poorest in the world.

The diplomat acknowledged the challenges facing the peace process, adding that he hopes that the upcoming elections will be genuine democratic, inclusive, and fair.

“This country has been in transition for a very long time and it has not transitioned into what we have expected. Still, instability will continue and South Sudan will continue to be the poorest country on the planet,” he said.

The deputy ambassador spoke on Friday during a round-table discussion on the role of civil society, religious actors, and media in promoting democratic governance processes.

“So we are at the end of the roadmap which again was the extension of the Peace Agreement in 2018, which I might have to ask the question; how much has been achieved and how much remains.”

“There is supposed to be election. We hope that is true, we really want South Sudan to have its first true democratic election, inclusive and fair, but we see, unfortunately where it is lasting long to prepare.”

