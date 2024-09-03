Tumaini Initiative: Leaders urged to embrace compromise for lasting peace

Kenyan civil society organizations are urging South Sudanese political leaders to embrace compromise and make sacrifices to achieve lasting peace.



They made the statement following the withdrawal of some members of the Tumaini Initiative from negotiations in June with others expressing reservations over the peace process.

The Kenyan CSOs commend President Kiir for initiating the Tumaini Initiative and the South Sudan Opposition leaders for agreeing to pursue peace through negotiations.

While applauding William Ruto for hosting the peace process, they also call on him to deepen the support for South Sudanese leaders to reach a peaceful political settlement in the interest of their people and the region.

According to the activists, Kenya cannot run the process alone and therefore urge President Ruto to invite the region and the international community to support the Tumaini Initiative to successfully end the conflicts in South Sudan.

“It was in Kenya in 2005 when we witnessed and shared the joy and hopes of our brothers and sisters from South Sudan, during the mediation and historical signing of the Comprehensive Peace Agreement (CPA),” said the statement.

The activists underscored that South Sudan’s journey of nationhood started with a lot of hope and opportunities not only for South Sudanese but also for the region and the continent.

They however said those hopes and aspirations were quickly dashed by violent conflicts resulting in increased insecurity, economic crisis, and weak institutions.

The Kenyan Civil Society therefore appeals to the Mediation of the Tumaini Initiative under the stewardship of Lazaro Sumbeiywo, and the Co-Mediators from IGAD and the Community of Sant’Egidio to remain seized of the process.

They wrote: “We also urge the Mediation to ensure that the process is inclusive, transparent, people-centred and truly reflects the hopes and aspirations of the people of South Sudan”.

“We emphasize the importance of participation of civil society in the negotiations, the implementation of the outcomes of the Tumaini Initiative and the long-term programs for nation and state building in South Sudan,” the Activists added.

