Tumaini Initiative can propel staggering peace deal – Bangol

A veteran politician has commended the Tumaini Initiative, saying it will give more momentum to the slow 2018 revitalized peace agreement.

Acuil Banggol – who is also the former founding Secretary General of the South Sudan Basketball Federation and the Bright Stars national basketball team – has urged some parties to the revitalized peace agreement not to reject the Nairobi peace talks.

“The revitalized agreement is slow, and President came up with initiative with support of Kenya to operationalize the revitalized peace agreement,” said Bangol.



He said the Tumaini Initiative is another effort of President Salva Kiir to bring about lasting peace in the country.

“No one should have a monopoly and say I made or signed an agreement, no South Sudanese again should sign an agreement again.

Commending the presidency to keeping the peace, Mr Bangol said: “The two principles, Salva Kiir our President, the First Vice President, and other political parties who are signatories to the revitalized peace agreement have tried their level best and I don’t blame them.”



Acuil said the peace process should also involve traditional chiefs and 35 percent women representation.

He added that peace agreements should not only be negotiated with those who are holding arms against the government.

Mid this month, the Sudan People’s Liberation Movement-In Opposition rejected the recently initialed protocols of the Tumaini Initiative and pulled out of the process, arguing that it has established alternative institutions to the 2018 peace deal.

Dr. James Okuk, a political analyst said the decision sends a negative message against the ongoing Kenyan mediation of the South Sudan peace.

The party’s Political Bureau said it found that besides repeating provisions of the R-ARCSS or its enacted laws, the Tumaini Initiative intends to replace or run parallel with those of 2018 peace accord.

In an interview with Eye Radio, Dr Okuk advised the leaders of SPLM-IO to reconsider their decision to withdraw from the Tumaini Initiative and rejoin the peace process.

He called on the SPLM-IO to rejoin the Tumaini initiative for the sake of lasting peace in the country.

