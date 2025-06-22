22nd June 2025
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  News   |   Trump says US attack ‘obliterated’ Iran nuclear sites

Trump says US attack ‘obliterated’ Iran nuclear sites

Author: AFP | Published: 9 minutes ago

US President Donald Trump addresses the nation, alongside US Vice President JD Vance (L), US Secretary of State Marco Rubio (2nd R) and US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth (R), from the White House in Washington, DC on June 21, 2025, following the announcement that the US bombed nuclear sites in Iran. © Carlos Barria

President Donald Trump said US air strikes on Sunday “totally obliterated” Iran’s main nuclear sites, as Washington joined Israel’s war with Tehran in a flashpoint moment for the Middle East.

In a televised address to the nation from the White House, Trump warned that the United States would go after more targets if Iran did not make peace quickly.

The intervention by a US president who had vowed to avoid another “forever war” in the region threatens to dramatically widen the conflict, with Iran having said it would retaliate if Washington got involved.

This handout satellite image courtesy of Maxar Technologies shows cargo trucks postioned near an underground entrance to Iran’s Fordow Fuel Enrichment Plant (FFEP), in Fordo, Iran on June 20, 2025

“Tonight, I can report to the world that the strikes were a spectacular military success,” said Trump, adding that they targeted the crucial underground nuclear enrichment plant of Fordo along with facilities at Natanz and Isfahan.

Israel and Iran have traded devastating strikes, after Israel launched its aerial campaign on June 13
© JACK GUEZ

“Iran’s key nuclear enrichment facilities have been completely and totally obliterated. Iran the bully of the Middle East must now make peace,” said Trump.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu congratulated Trump on the strikes, saying that “with the awesome and righteous might of the United States will change history.”

But the Republican’s decision to strike Iran came far sooner.

Flanked by Vice President JD Vance, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Trump said that future attacks would be “far greater” unless Iran reached a diplomatic solution.

“Remember, there are many targets left,” he said.

Trump however made no mention of regime change, despite having warned last week that Iranian supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was an “easy target.”

The raid on the Iran nuclear sites was carried out by B-2 stealth bombers that dropped so-called “bunker buster bombs,” along with submarine-launched Tomahawk cruise missiles, US media reported.

Trump said earlier on his Truth Social site that a “full payload of BOMBS” was dropped on Fordo and said that “all planes are safely on their way home. Congratulations to our great American Warriors.”

Currently on air

10:00:00 - 12:00:00

Top10 Music Countdown

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Qatar National Bank asks US court to enforce $1 billion against South Sudan 1

Qatar National Bank asks US court to enforce $1 billion against South Sudan

Published June 17, 2025

AU Security Council calls for Machar’s release, end to hostilities 2

AU Security Council calls for Machar’s release, end to hostilities

Published June 19, 2025

Kiir fires Jadalla, appoints Gen. Rabi as CES governor 3

Kiir fires Jadalla, appoints Gen. Rabi as CES governor

Published June 16, 2025

South Sudan among 36 nations at risk of partial or full US entry ban 4

South Sudan among 36 nations at risk of partial or full US entry ban

Published June 16, 2025

Kiir tasks governor Mujung with equitable land distribution 5

Kiir tasks governor Mujung with equitable land distribution

Published June 18, 2025

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Trump says US attack ‘obliterated’ Iran nuclear sites

Published 9 minutes ago

Central bank cuts interest rate in hopes of easing cash shortage

Published 18 hours ago

Kiir appoints Prof. Paul Jumi as SPLM Secretary General, Konyi as Deputy

Published 20 hours ago

Gold rush or gold robbery; The plunder of South Sudan’s wealth

Published 20 hours ago

Kiir orders funding release to support December 2026 elections

Published 21 hours ago

MSF-run Morobo hospital looted, vehicles set ablaze in armed attack

Published 22 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
22nd June 2025

Copyright 2025. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.