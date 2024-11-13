Trump gives Elon Musk, Fox News host big jobs in his second term

Donald Trump has made Elon Musk head of a news Department of Government Efficiency in his latest appointment to his emerging new team.

Trump says the billionaire businessman will co-lead the organisation with former Republican primary candidate Vivek Ramaswamy.

It will “provide advice and guidance from outside of government” to “dismantle government bureaucracy” and cut spending – though it is not yet fully clear what form it will take.

Trump has also picked Pete Hegseh, A Fox News host and Army Veterant, to be defense secretary, and John Ratcliffe as his director of national intelligence.

This comes as the Republicans are closing in on a majority in the House, with counting continuing in a dozen races.

