US President Donald Trump has asked the Supreme Court to approve the expedited deportation of foreign criminal migrants to South Sudan and other third-party countries, according to the New York Times.

This is despite a federal judge’s ruling that they must first be allowed a “meaningful opportunity” to object.

Earlier, the judge had said that the administration violated an order he entered last month in the cases of several men who were loaded on a plane after they were told they were being sent to South Sudan.

The order required that they be allowed a chance first to show that they were at risk of torture if deported to a country other than their own.

According to the New York Times, their flight landed on Wednesday in the East African nation of Djibouti, where there is an American military base, and they have been held there ever since.

The judge, Brian E. Murphy of the U.S. District Court in Boston, ruled that the men must be given access to a lawyer and a chance to challenge the government plan.

There were eight deportees aboard the flight to Djibouti.

The New York Times stated that one is South Sudanese, and the government has said that another will be sent to Myanmar, his home country, leaving the six others in limbo.

All eight have been convicted of violent crimes.

In the administration’s emergency application, the solicitor general, D. John Sauer, wrote that Judge Murphy had thwarted “the government’s ability to remove some of the worst of the worst illegal aliens.”

“The United States is facing a crisis of illegal immigration, in no small part because many aliens most deserving of removal are often the hardest to remove, criminal aliens are often allowed to stay in the United States for years on end, victimizing law-abiding Americans in the meantime.”

Last week, the South Sudan National Police Service said there is no information that Asian nationals reportedly deported by the Trump administration have arrived in the country, and the matter will be referred to an investigation.

This followed international media reports that the migrants believed to be from Vietnam and Myanmar were flown to South Sudan despite a U.S. court order blocking their deportation.

The migrants were reportedly sent to Juba without interpreters, with some said to have limited or no English language skills.

Responding to a question from Eye Radio, Police Spokesperson Major General James Monday Enoka said the public should not panic, as South Sudan has electronic systems in place to detect the identities of all individuals entering the country.

US federal judge Brian Murphy, who had barred the Trump administration from swiftly deporting migrants to countries other than their own, ordered their return, saying the move could amount to contempt of his order.

