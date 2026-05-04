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Truck drivers to end strike after govt agrees to remove roadblocks, improve security

Author: John Gai | Published: 8 hours ago

The Single Customs Territory would aid trucks plying highways within East Africa. Photo: Curtesy

A customs official in Nimule says striking long-distance truck drivers are expected to end their strike soon as the government moves to address their demands.

According to Malith Jacob Apiu, the Assistant Commissioner of Customs in Nimule, the drivers are demanding the removal of illegal roadblocks along the Juba–Nimule highway and improved security.

The long-distance truck drivers, mostly from Kenya, Tanzania, Uganda, and Somalia, suspended entry into South Sudan late last month following a violent attack on one of their colleagues in Nimule.

Apiu said the drivers are also demanding the arrest and prosecution of those behind the attack, improved security along the route, and the removal of illegal roadblocks.

“We are engaging the drivers on how to accept to cross the border. The government is still in contact with them. Maybe by tomorrow everything will be resolved. What they are demanding is their safety. we have resolved to give them maximum protection,” he said speaking to Eye Radio on Monday, April 4.

He said a government delegation is expected to arrive in Nimule to engage the drivers and address their concerns.

Apiu added that the team will work to provide solutions, including the removal of illegal roadblocks along the highway.

He said trucks could soon resume movement through the border point once the measures are fully implemented.

“The government is hunting the gangs who attack the drivers in Nimule. We have night patrols happening in these days. The road blocks will be removed it has been discussed and it has been agreed even from Juba that road blocks will be removed,” he added.

The customs official said normal movement of cargo trucks is expected to resume once security concerns and roadblock issues are resolved.

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