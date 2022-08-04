Troika boycotts roadmap meeting over lack of consultations

Diplomats from the US, UK, and Norway are boycotting the meeting on the roadmap at the Freedom Hall, saying all relevant parties have not been consulted on the matter.



The Troika Countries said in a joint statement addressed to President Salva Kiir that they were boycotting the session since the peace agreement requires all signatories to be consulted should there be an amendment to its provisions.

Late on Wednesday, the Office of the President invited government officials, members of the diplomatic corps, and all Stakeholders of the Revitalized Peace Agreement to attend the event.

However, it is not clear if the planned roadmap discussion would be inclusive of all parties to the agreement.

According to the Troika’s statement, all relevant parties to the revitalized peace agreement have not been included in consultations about the contents of the roadmap and an extension to the transition period.

“We regret that we are unable to attend the function at the Freedom Hall tomorrow morning [Thursday] at Ambassador or Charge d’ Affaires-level.”

“We are writing to you personally to express our profound concern that fully inclusive consultations must take place with civil society, faith-based groups, business, women’s groups, youth representatives, eminent persons, and international partners before the R-ARCSS is amended.”

The Troika stated that the extension should depend on an inclusive consultation process even if the roadmap and extension are seen as legitimate by the people of South Sudan.

They also say there is no guarantee that they will be able to support a roadmap or an extension in other circumstances.

For his part, Edmund Yakani, the Executive Director of Community Empowerment for Progress Organization said the two-year extension of the transition period was agreed upon after what he termed a hard talk with the election roadmap committees.

He pointed out that the stakeholders including members of the civil society, and faith-based groups agreed to uphold the legitimacy of the unity government until December 2024.

Share with friends: Facebook twitter



Education Sector gets increased budget for the first time Previous Post