Triple-A launches new range of lubricants, petroleum products

A South Sudanese-owned company, Triple-A Petroleum Ltd this week has launched a range of premium and high-performance lubricants and petroleum products in South Africa.

According to a statement sent to the Eye Radio newsroom, the products include engine oil, brake fluids, automatic transmission fluids and coolants among others.

The announcement was made during the just concluded African Energy Week Conference that took place from 16th – 20th October 2023 in Cape Town, South Africa.

Speaking during the launch, the Founder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Triple-A Services and Petroleum Ltd, Ms Atong Amos Agook said she is excited to announce the launch of the new range of petroleum products.

“I am excited to announce the launch of our new range of lubricants and petroleum products geared towards delivering high performance and excellent of your motor vehicles engines and other types of machinery”.

She added that Triple-A Petroleum Ltd is committed to the highest standards of products that meet the needs of its customers across a wide range of industries.

The company is also expected to launch these lubricants and petroleum products officially in Juba, South Sudan in November 2023.

The launch of Triple-A Petroleum products was attended by officials from South Africa’s Ministry of Energy, Ministry of Petroleum and Nile Petroleum Corporation (NilePet) of South Sudan and representatives of the African Energy Chamber (AEC).

Triple-A Services and Petroleum is a female-led private oil and gas company based in South Sudan specializing in diesel, petrol, kerosene, Jet fuel and aviation gasoline, lubricants and oil, liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), ethanol and other chemicals.

The company has offices in Juba, South Sudan, Dubai in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Kenya and Angola.

