Trial begins in Juba over death of student at Darling Wisdom Academy in 2024

A High Court in Juba has opened trial proceedings into the death of a 19-year-old student at Darling Wisdom Academy Secondary School, who allegedly died after being struck by an electrical cable.

The trial began yesterday but was adjourned to May 1 after the suspect failed to appear in court. The next hearing is expected to hear testimony from the case investigator.

The court has also summoned five individuals to appear on May 1 to provide information relevant to the case.

The case dates back to April 2024, when police in Juba launched an investigation into the incident at the girls’ dormitory.

According to police who spoke to Eye Radio at the time, the incident occurred at around 9:30 p.m. while students were in the dormitory.

After the electrocution, fellow students and the school administration attempted to give first aid and rushed the victim to hospital, but she later died.

The identity of the student has been withheld at the request of her family.

A police case was opened at Mouna Police Station to determine whether negligence by the school administration contributed to the incident.

Authorities say any proven negligence would amount to a criminal offence under the law.

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