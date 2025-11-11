11th November 2025

Traffic chief among 13 senior officers transferred in major police reshuffle

Traffic chief among 13 senior officers transferred in major police reshuffle

Author: James Atem Kuir | Published: 1 hour ago

Police Inspector General Abraham Manyuat Peter - Photo credit: South Sudan National Police Service/Facebook page

The Inspector General of Police, General Abraham Manyuat Peter, has reshuffled senior police officers, including Major General Kon John Akot, who has been moved from his role as Traffic Police Director to serve as Police Commissioner in Northern Bahr el Ghazal State.

According to the order dated November 11, 2025, the reshuffle affects thirteen officers ranging from the rank of Major General to Lieutenant General.

Lieutenant General Akok Noon Akok has been transferred from Assistant Inspector General for CID and Crime to head the Border Police, while Lieutenant General John Akot Maluth moves from Logistics to become Assistant Inspector General for CID and Crimes.

At the same time, Lieutenant General Peter Ngisango Kpoyo shifts from Health Services to Logistics and Procurement, and Lieutenant General Dr. Olaw Adiang Nyijok moves from Border Police to Health Services.

Major General Lawyer Gabriel Guet Paliet has been reassigned from the PSU, where he served as Director, to become Commissioner of Jonglei State. Meanwhile, Major General James Madut Ngor leaves Eastern Equatoria as Commissioner to head the ICT Directorate.

In a related move, Major General John Baak Alfonse Athiak has been transferred from Jonglei State to take charge as Director of Traffic Police, while Major General Lazaru Wani Tranquila moves from the Police College to replace him as Commissioner of Eastern Equatoria State.

Major General Basilio Thomas Wani has been moved from Aweil, where he served as Commissioner, to become Principal of the Police College, whereas Major General Kon John Akot replaces him as Commissioner in Aweil.

In addition, Major General Gatluak Biliu Jal has been reassigned from CID to serve as Deputy Commissioner in Jonglei State, while Major General Mangar Makeny Kamic takes over as Director of CID.

Finally, Major General Andrea Martin Hassen retains his position as Director of the PSU.

The transfer order was signed by the Inspector General of Police, General Abraham Manyuat Peter.

