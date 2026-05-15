Trade Ministry introduces mandatory security stamps on licences

The Ministry of Trade and Industry has announced the immediate introduction of mandatory security verification stamps on all trade licences issued by the ministry.

According to a ministerial order issued this afternoon and signed by the Minister of Trade, Dr. Margaret Labanya Mathya Ugila, the measure is aimed at improving document authenticity, preventing forgery, and strengthening the integrity of trade licensing processes.

The ministry says all newly issued licences must now carry the official security verification stamp to be considered valid.

Authorities say the new system is part of broader efforts to modernise the country’s regulatory framework and improve transparency in business registration and licensing.

The ministry is urging business owners, traders, and stakeholders to comply with the new directive with immediate effect.

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