Trade Minister cancels unused import licenses

The Minister of Trade and Industry has cancelled all outstanding import licenses issued from 1st July 2024 to date.

Atong Kuol Manyang in a ministerial order issued yesterday, said all unused import licenses issued during the stated period will now be first verified and replaced.

According to the Minister, the move follows credible reports of procedural irregularities in how the licenses were issued.

The order also warned that any individual found to have unlawfully issued or obtained a license will face administrative and legal action in accordance with the law.

It further directed that all import licenses must now be issued only at the Ministry’s Headquarters in Juba, in a bid to ensure transparency, accountability, and uphold institutional integrity.

The order came after a meeting between the Trade Minister and business leaders to address challenges facing the trade sector.

The business leaders led Ladu Lukak, the Chairperson of Chamber of Commerce, Industry and Agriculture highlighted multiple taxation and unilateral introduction of taxes by the South Sudan Revenue Authority as the major concerns facing the business community.

The traders urged the trade ministry and other relevant agencies to streamline trade policies to improve business environment.

Minister Manyang assured the business leaders of her Ministry’s commitment to addressing issues that impede trade to enavle a more conducive business environment.

