‘Tough’ Russia-Ukraine peace talks end without breakthrough

Talks between Russia, Ukraine and the United States aimed at ending Moscow’s war in Ukraine have concluded without a major breakthrough, according to BBC News.

The trilateral negotiations, held in Geneva, extended late into Tuesday and lasted about two hours on Wednesday. Although US envoy Steve Witkoff had earlier expressed optimism, both the chief Russian negotiator Vladimir Medinsky and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky described the discussions as difficult.

Following the main session, Medinsky reportedly held a closed-door meeting with the Ukrainian delegation for about 90 minutes. No details from that meeting have been released.

A Ukrainian diplomatic source told the BBC that some progress was made on military issues, including the location of the front line and ceasefire monitoring.

However, no agreement was reached on territorial matters, a key issue seen as essential for any ceasefire deal.

Russia continues to demand full control of the eastern Donbas region, comprising Donetsk and Luhansk—terms Ukraine has repeatedly rejected. Zelensky said the negotiations were “not easy” due to the wide gap between the two sides’ positions.

Ukraine’s Defence Minister Rustem Umerov described the talks as “substantive and intensive,” adding that while progress had been made, no details could be disclosed at this stage.

Shortly before the talks ended, Zelensky accused Moscow of trying to delay negotiations that he said could already have reached a final stage.

The latest meeting follows earlier US-brokered talks in Abu Dhabi in January, which led to a prisoner exchange between the two sides. Zelensky indicated another swap could be forthcoming.

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump has expressed impatience over the stalled negotiations, urging Ukraine to move quickly toward a deal—remarks Zelensky dismissed as unfair.

Four years after Russia’s full-scale invasion, significant differences remain over what Kyiv considers a “just peace,” including territorial control and security guarantees. Another major sticking point is the status of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, Europe’s largest, which has been under Russian control since March 2022.

European officials from Britain, France, Germany and Italy were also present in Geneva and held separate discussions with the Ukrainian delegation. Zelensky has maintained that European involvement will be essential to any final agreement.

The war, now nearing its fourth anniversary, has caused tens of thousands of military and civilian casualties and displaced millions of people, with fighting and aerial attacks continuing across Ukraine.

Share with friends: Facebook twitter