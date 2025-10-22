Torit Council launches food import program to cut living costs

The Mayor of Torit Municipal Council has announced a new initiative aimed at easing the burden of high food prices by importing essential commodities to be sold to retailers at subsidized prices.

Mayor Ohito Babtist said the local government has contracted several companies to bring in basic food items such as sugar, cooking oil, and flour, which will then be made available to local traders at wholesale prices.

The goal, he explained, is to help stabilize market prices and make food more affordable for the general public.

“This is a cooperative that is supposed to work to reduce prices during this economic crisis,” Mayor Ohito told Eye Radio in an interview from Torit on Tuesday.

“We get companies—from across and globally—to supply at subsidized prices where our citizens and businessmen have to lower their prices.”

He said the initiative is being funded through local revenue collections and stressed that community support and cooperation are key to its success.

According to the Mayor, over 4,000 bags of sugar have already arrived in Torit. Additional supplies, including cooking oil and other consumables, are currently en route from Somalia, Malaysia, Kenya, and Uganda.

“As of now, we have the sugar,” Ohito said. “The food is already on the way, including oil. The oil is coming from far—it takes about 45 days to reach our destination. Other food items, like flour and pepper, are coming from Uganda and Kenya.”

Mayor Ohito said the municipal council will continue working with partners to ensure consistent supply and distribution of the subsidized goods.

According to Ohito, the initiative is intended to support low-income families and curb the effects of inflation on household food budgets.

“This is about helping our people access affordable food and reducing the burden of living costs in these tough economic times,” he said.

Share with friends: Facebook twitter