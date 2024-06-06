6th June 2024
Top aides of WES governor arrested over cash counterfeiting

Author: Lasuba Memo | Published: 18 mins ago

NSS Acting Director of Public Relations George Luate speaks to the media as three suspects arrested for money counterfeiting appear in the background. (Photo: SSBC)

The National Security Service has arrested three suspected criminals including the spokesperson of Western Equatoria Governor, who were found in possession of two money counterfeiting machines and over a hundred bundles of fake dollars.

In a media briefing on Wednesday, George Luate, Acting Director of Public Relations at the Internal Security Bureau of the National Security, said the suspects are notable officials in the office of the state governor.

They have been identified as Brigadier General William John Jamal, a Chief Administrator in Futuyo’s office, his Private Secretary Alex Martin, and Mr. Peter, the operator of the counterfeiting machines.

According to Luate, the crackdown and arrest followed “well analyzed” information about the illegal activities.

The suspects were found with two locally made counterfeit machines, 124 bundles of black dollars, and a new consignment of machines including a printer.

The three suspects have been brought to Juba for further investigation in what Laute said, is to allow possible measures against criminal rings in the state.

Eye Radio is contacting Governor Futuyo for comment on the situation.

6th June 2024

