31st May 2022
Justice | News | States

Tonj South Commissioner suspended for allegedly shooting civilian

Author: Elshiekh Chol | Published: 3 hours ago

Hon Agor Malang Agor, Tonj South Commissioner - Courtesy

Warrap State governor has lifted the immunity of Tonj South Commissioner and suspended him for allegedly shooting and injuring a civilian.

The incident reportedly occurred on Friday, according to the state spokesperson.

Ring Deng Ring says the victim, John Lemon has been transferred to Juba for medical treatment.

The suspension decision, Denga says, is to enable the law enforcement agents to investigate the matter.

He confirmed the order to lift commissioner Agor Malang Agor immunity this morning.

“This situation happened on Friday where the commissioner of Tonj South County Hon Agor Malang Agor was accused of being involved in shooting,” Deng told Eye Radio.

“The victim was taken to Juba for medical treatment where he is admitted in hospital and now is a bit okay,

“The governor of Warrap state took the step to lift the immunity of the commissioner in order for him to go for investigation.”

Several attempts to contact Tonj South commissioner for a comment were not immediately successful.

