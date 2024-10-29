29th October 2024
Tonj East health facilities overwhelmed with measles patients

Tonj East health facilities overwhelmed with measles patients

Authorities in Warrap State’s Tong East County have reported a surge in measles cases as over 500 people mainly children have been affected, according to the state-run media.

Last week, health officials there declared measles outbreak in the county after several samples tested at the National Public Laboratory confirmed for the virus disease.

The South Sudan Broadcasting Cooperation reported that overwhelming number of cases has resulted into overcrowding of the Rumabuth Primary Health Care.

No fatalities have been confirmed.

However, health officials there have called on the government and health partners to intervene and rescue the intensifying situation.

Meanwhile, the health authorities have advised the locals to remain vigilant for symptoms such as skin rash, high fever, cough, runny nose and watery eyes and report to the health facilities.

