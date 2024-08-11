Tonj East death toll rise to 10 as security situation worsens: Official

Warrap State government said the security situation in Tonj East County is deteriorating and that it is deploying forces after six more people were killed in another revenge attack on Saturday afternoon.



The total death toll in the cycle of inter-communal violence in the area has now risen to 10 people in two days after four people were killed on Friday night in Nagapagok Payam.

Mayom narrated that the series of violence in Nagapagok and Pajing were triggered by the first attack which killed seven people in the area last month.

The information official disclosed that the state government is planning to deploy more forces in the affected areas including Romic town.

“The situation is still deteriorating. At 2 PM yesterday, another report came that six people have been killed,” he said, in an interview with Eye Radio from Kuajok, adding that most of the victims of are women and children.

The minister admitted that there are challenges in accessing the area due to lack of enough security personnel and heavy rains that have induced flooding.

Mayom urged the conflicting communities to cease hostilities and what he terms as senseless killings.

“We are trying as the state government to deploy the headquarters of Ngapagok also as well as on the side of Romic.”

“But given the fact that we have challenge of accessibility from Tonj South to the state headquarters to Tonj East, and also the personnel at the payams and county headquarters are not able also to access the villages because of the raining time still remain as a challenge.”

Share with friends: Facebook twitter



Renk farmers say SSP300 million govt funding is a drop in the ocean Previous Post