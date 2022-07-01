Tongue-tied rape survivor unable to make her statement, says caretaker

A guardian to the 14-year-old survivor of sexual violence, allegedly defiled by a security officer, said the teenager is unable to make her statement due to absence of sign language interpreter at the police station.

On Friday last week, the bodyguard of the Commissioner of Juba County was arrested and held at the Munuki Police Station on allegations of defilement against an underage girl.

The unnamed bodyguard is accused of raping the 14-year-old girl in Munuki residential yesterday.

Mulu Moses, an uncle to the survivor said the minor’s inability to make a statement has delayed the legal procedures.

Moses claimed the police has not taken the survivor’s statement a week after the incident.

“After that accident on Friday, the police didn’t take the girl’s statement because the girl was annoyed and no one to communicate with her at that time. We have been going to police station since Friday up to now,” he said.

The teenage who is said to be dumb, allegedy went missing from home on Thursday evening.

After a search, survivor’s Mulu Moses said her nice was spotted outside of a health center toilet in the area.

After the girl was taken to Juba Teaching Hospital for a medical examination, the doctor reportedly confirmed the girl has been defiled.

Moses told Eye Radio, the accused, who is a personal protection officer has been released on bail.

“Yesterday I was at the police station, but I didn’t meet with officer in charge the of the case. The police told me although the suspect was bail out but during the court session they will bring him back to jail,” he said.

He added that, the survivor’s statement was postponed several times due to the lack of a sign language expert in the police force, as well as the victim’s bad psychological state.

The Police Spokesperson Daniel Maj. Daniel Justin also confirmed the suspect has been released on bail and will be summoned to appear in court upon completion of the investigation.

