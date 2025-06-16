16th June 2025
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Featured | News   |   Tombura’s Rii-Yubu: Urgent plea to save crumbling historic landmarks

Tombura’s Rii-Yubu: Urgent plea to save crumbling historic landmarks

Author: Michael Daniel | Published: 59 minutes ago

Photo: This roofless primary school in Rii-Yubu Payam, Tombura County, a historic landmark from the Ibrahim Abboud era, is crumbling from neglect - Courtesy

RII-YUBU, Tombura County, Western Equatoria State (Eye Radio) – In Rii-Yubu Payam, Tombura County, Western Equatoria State, a community is urgently appealing for help as its historic landmarks crumble from neglect.

These vital sites include a primary school built during the era of former Sudanese President Ibrahim Abboud, a colonial-era regional hospital established under British administration, and the Ngbooko Missionary Centre.

In the quiet, historically rich Payam of Rii-Yubu, located in Tombura County, Western Equatoria State, a recent storm has done more than just stir the trees; it has starkly exposed a community’s long-standing neglect and the rapid decay of its invaluable heritage.

A crumbling educational legacy

A concerned citizen who decided to remain anonymous told Eye Radio that the area’s only well-constructed primary school, a significant historical structure built during the era of former Sudanese President Ibrahim Abboud, recently had its roof completely blown off.

Once a beacon of education, this school nurtured generations of students, including many prominent intellectuals from Tombura County.

Today, it stands roofless and abandoned, a stark reminder of decades without major renovations. Its collapse is not merely a loss of infrastructure but a devastating blow to the educational hopes of the next generation.

“That school raised many of us,” a concerned citizen shared with Eye Radio. “It’s heartbreaking to see it crumble. If the humanitarian community could become aware, they might step in to help rebuild.”

Ruined Healthcare history

The school is not the only forgotten treasure in Rii-Yubu. Not far from its crumbling walls lies a colonial-era regional hospital, established during the British administration.

This institution was one of the earliest centers for treating sleeping sickness, a medical landmark that followed the establishment of the renowned Ri-Rangu hospital in Yambio.

Now, this once-crucial facility is in a state of ruin, unable to provide the basic health services the region so desperately needs.

A glimmer of resilience

Amidst the decay, there is a glimmer of resilience in Rii-Yubu: the Ngbooko Missionary CentreFounded shortly after the Mupoi Missionary Centre, it is currently undergoing revitalization with active support from the local bishop.

This centre stands as a powerful symbol of what dedicated community and church-led efforts can achieve, even amidst severely limited resources.

These three landmarks—the historic school, the regional hospital, and the revitalizing missionary center—paint a poignant picture of a place rich in history but seemingly overlooked by modern development and humanitarian attention.

Community’s urgent appeal

Community members are now appealing for urgent action. They call on the humanitarian community, the state Ministry of Education, and heritage preservation partners to visit the area, assess the damage, and prioritize intervention.

“The chief of Rii-Yubu is ready to cooperate,” the concerned citizen added, emphasizing local willingness to collaborate. “An interview with the paramount chief or officials from the state Ministry of Education could help push this issue forward.”

In a state where much attention is currently focused on conflict recovery, the quiet collapse of vital historic sites like those in Rii-Yubu risks being overlooked.

However, the people of Tombura County firmly believe that saving these landmarks is not only about preserving their rich past but fundamentally about protecting the educational and health future of their children and community.

Popular Stories
South Sudan churches declare 70 days of strategic prayer, marking 70yrs of conflict 1

South Sudan churches declare 70 days of strategic prayer, marking 70yrs of conflict

Published June 10, 2025

Lawmaker resigns from TNLA, Pan-African Parliament over conflict in Upper Nile 2

Lawmaker resigns from TNLA, Pan-African Parliament over conflict in Upper Nile

Published June 11, 2025

Governor Jadalla’s office denies alleged CES capital move to Yei 3

Governor Jadalla’s office denies alleged CES capital move to Yei

Published June 11, 2025

“Salaries go into accounts without cash”, Finance Minister reveals 4

“Salaries go into accounts without cash”, Finance Minister reveals

Published June 13, 2025

VP Taban asks SPLM to vacate Judges’ residence in Bentiu 5

VP Taban asks SPLM to vacate Judges’ residence in Bentiu

Published June 13, 2025

Latest StoriesSee all stories

WES residents at peace rally urge Kiir to appoint governor amid leadership vacuum

Published 28 minutes ago

Tombura’s Rii-Yubu: Urgent plea to save crumbling historic landmarks

Published 59 minutes ago

Eleven killed, 24 injured in Warrap cattle raid

Published 1 hour ago

Standards Bureau return trucks carrying food containing ‘live insects’

Published 1 hour ago

African Child Day: Activist urges protection of children in conflicts

Published 2 hours ago

Accounting Expert: “Go cashless to end corruption, solve cash crunch”

Published 2 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
16th June 2025

Copyright 2025. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.