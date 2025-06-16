Tombura’s Rii-Yubu: Urgent plea to save crumbling historic landmarks

RII-YUBU, Tombura County, Western Equatoria State (Eye Radio) – In Rii-Yubu Payam, Tombura County, Western Equatoria State, a community is urgently appealing for help as its historic landmarks crumble from neglect.

These vital sites include a primary school built during the era of former Sudanese President Ibrahim Abboud, a colonial-era regional hospital established under British administration, and the Ngbooko Missionary Centre.

In the quiet, historically rich Payam of Rii-Yubu, located in Tombura County, Western Equatoria State, a recent storm has done more than just stir the trees; it has starkly exposed a community’s long-standing neglect and the rapid decay of its invaluable heritage.

A crumbling educational legacy

A concerned citizen who decided to remain anonymous told Eye Radio that the area’s only well-constructed primary school, a significant historical structure built during the era of former Sudanese President Ibrahim Abboud, recently had its roof completely blown off.

Once a beacon of education, this school nurtured generations of students, including many prominent intellectuals from Tombura County.

Today, it stands roofless and abandoned, a stark reminder of decades without major renovations. Its collapse is not merely a loss of infrastructure but a devastating blow to the educational hopes of the next generation.

“That school raised many of us,” a concerned citizen shared with Eye Radio. “It’s heartbreaking to see it crumble. If the humanitarian community could become aware, they might step in to help rebuild.”

Ruined Healthcare history

The school is not the only forgotten treasure in Rii-Yubu. Not far from its crumbling walls lies a colonial-era regional hospital, established during the British administration.

This institution was one of the earliest centers for treating sleeping sickness, a medical landmark that followed the establishment of the renowned Ri-Rangu hospital in Yambio.

Now, this once-crucial facility is in a state of ruin, unable to provide the basic health services the region so desperately needs.

A glimmer of resilience

Amidst the decay, there is a glimmer of resilience in Rii-Yubu: the Ngbooko Missionary Centre. Founded shortly after the Mupoi Missionary Centre, it is currently undergoing revitalization with active support from the local bishop.

This centre stands as a powerful symbol of what dedicated community and church-led efforts can achieve, even amidst severely limited resources.

These three landmarks—the historic school, the regional hospital, and the revitalizing missionary center—paint a poignant picture of a place rich in history but seemingly overlooked by modern development and humanitarian attention.

Community’s urgent appeal

Community members are now appealing for urgent action. They call on the humanitarian community, the state Ministry of Education, and heritage preservation partners to visit the area, assess the damage, and prioritize intervention.

“The chief of Rii-Yubu is ready to cooperate,” the concerned citizen added, emphasizing local willingness to collaborate. “An interview with the paramount chief or officials from the state Ministry of Education could help push this issue forward.”

In a state where much attention is currently focused on conflict recovery, the quiet collapse of vital historic sites like those in Rii-Yubu risks being overlooked.

However, the people of Tombura County firmly believe that saving these landmarks is not only about preserving their rich past but fundamentally about protecting the educational and health future of their children and community.

Share with friends: Facebook twitter



Eleven killed, 24 injured in Warrap cattle raid Previous Post