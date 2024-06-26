Three women, child killed in Molobur in land feud

At least three women and a child were killed in a land-related conflict in Molobur Boma north of the capital city on Tuesday, according to the Executive Director of Lado Payam in Juba County.

Two other men were reportedly wounded in the violence

According to Gasim Eresto, the incident occurred when land grabbers went to the area, resulting in gunshots.

“There were people who came to take land of the people of Lado Payam in Molobur, they are land grabbers.

“So yesterday, a shooting happened in the area and two people were injured and three women and a child were killed.

He adds that it is still unclear who started the shooting but the authorities are investigating the incident.

Gasim said the situation is now relatively calm after security forces were deployed to the area following the fatal shooting.

“We have no information who shot who, we wanted to go to that area but at 4 in the evening, the shooting started again, so we could not reach there, now the situation is calm and the shooting stopped,” he added.

Shortly after the incident, Mangateen Camp chairman in Juba said at least two women were killed and another injured after gunmen opened fire on people in Kworojik area north of the city.

Geng Malieh Pitnyang said the unnamed victims were displaced persons who left the camp and settled Kworojik area.

He added that the injured had been taken to hospital for treatment.

“There is this area called Kworojik, and behind there is a certain swamp and their people who are the host within Kworejik do not allow them to settle in the land.

“There is an unknown number of people who are scattered in the forest and it’s not known if they are alive or not, but reportedly two women died and one other in the hospital now, their names are not mentioned but they were people living in the camp. “

When contacted by Eye Radio, the National police spokesperson Major General Daniel Justin said he was waiting for a report of the incident.

