Three women arrested in Kampala for Nude anti-corruption protest

Ugandan police in Kampala on Monday arrested three women who were partially undressed as they staged a protest against corruption in the country.

Uganda media reported that three women from the “Uganda Freedom Activists,” a group involved in earlier youth-led anti-government protests, were arrested in Kampala on Monday.

The women, who were partially undressed with anti-corruption slogans painted on their bodies, were marching towards Parliament demanding action to end corruption.

They also wanted the government to address the recent Kiteezi dumpsite disaster that killed over 35 people, including children.

The women carried placards accusing officials of stealing national wealth and called for an audit of lawmakers’ earnings.

One of the detainees, Praise Aloikin Opoloje, a law student known for leading Gen-Z protests, had “Anita resign” written on her legs, targeting Parliament Speaker Anita Among.

The women were taken to Kampala Central Police Station, but charges remain unclear. Corruption remains a major issue in Uganda, with international sanctions imposed on several officials.

