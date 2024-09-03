3rd September 2024
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  News | Regional   |   Three women arrested in Kampala for Nude anti-corruption protest

Three women arrested in Kampala for Nude anti-corruption protest

Author: Staff reporter | Published: 9 hours ago

Activists protest outside Uganda’s Parliament on September 2, 2024, demanding action on corruption and support for victims of the Kiteezi landfill collapse. PHOTO/ISAAC KASAMANI

Ugandan police in Kampala on Monday arrested three women who were partially undressed as they staged a protest against corruption in the country.

Uganda media reported that three women from the “Uganda Freedom Activists,” a group involved in earlier youth-led anti-government protests, were arrested in Kampala on Monday.

The women, who were partially undressed with anti-corruption slogans painted on their bodies, were marching towards Parliament demanding action to end corruption.

They also wanted the government to address the recent Kiteezi dumpsite disaster that killed over 35 people, including children.

The women carried placards accusing officials of stealing national wealth and called for an audit of lawmakers’ earnings.

One of the detainees, Praise Aloikin Opoloje, a law student known for leading Gen-Z protests, had “Anita resign” written on her legs, targeting Parliament Speaker Anita Among.

The women were taken to Kampala Central Police Station, but charges remain unclear. Corruption remains a major issue in Uganda, with international sanctions imposed on several officials.

Currently on air

19:30:00 - 20:00:00

News Hour: Arabic

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Two South Sudanese professionals die after brief illness 1

Two South Sudanese professionals die after brief illness

Published August 28, 2024

Manufacturer urges import of electricity from Uganda and Ethiopia 2

Manufacturer urges import of electricity from Uganda and Ethiopia

Published August 29, 2024

Mayardit Academy represents South Sudan at Pretoria’s Space Conference 3

Mayardit Academy represents South Sudan at Pretoria’s Space Conference

Published August 29, 2024

Kajo-Keji commissioner: Nearly 200 villages occupied by Ugandan settlers 4

Kajo-Keji commissioner: Nearly 200 villages occupied by Ugandan settlers

Published September 1, 2024

South Sudan currency loses 70% of value since Jan, many risk starvation: OCHA 5

South Sudan currency loses 70% of value since Jan, many risk starvation: OCHA

Published August 31, 2024

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Parliament passes key bills for Truth, Reconciliation, and Compensation

Published 3 hours ago

Expert explains Kajo-kejo-Moyo border dispute, proposes solutions

Published 3 hours ago

Parliament reviews key bills on Audit and Cybersecurity

Published 4 hours ago

Five dead, 15 injured in Cuibet County violence, says MP

Published 4 hours ago

Governor Ober orders release of 30 Juveniles from Aweil Prison

Published 5 hours ago

Raja County urges national intervention over RSF’s occupation

Published 5 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
3rd September 2024

Copyright 2024. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.