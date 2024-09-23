Three students killed, boy abducted in Nyirol County attack

At least three students were killed, and a 10-year-old child was abducted in a violent attack in Nyirol County, Jonglei State on Saturday, a lawmaker said.

Hon. Michael Tot Ruot who hails from the state, said the students were returning from neighboring Ethiopia when they fell into ambush.

Mr. Ruot informed the August House that the attack was carried out by armed assailants believed to be from the neighboring Pibor Administrative Area.

He expressed concern over the growing insecurity in the area and called for urgent intervention from the government and security forces to protect vulnerable communities in Jonglei State.

“The information that I want to raise was on Saturday in Nyirol County. We had some three students who graduated from Ethiopia, then they came back and want to help the country, they fall into ambush and all of them were killed,” he stated.

“A 10-year-old boy was also abducted. It was very painful and I am appealing to this August House to condemn this and I urge Greater Pibor to deal with those criminals and bring back that 10-year-old boy.”

For her part, the Speaker of Parliament Jemma Nunu Kumba condemned the attack and conveyed condolences to the deceased families.

Jemma Nunu Kumba called on the relevant authorities to bring the perpetrators to book.

“The killing of young people is really unfortunate, and as a parliament, we strongly condemn this barbaric act. It’s horrifying to see innocent people being killed without any reason. This is completely unacceptable.”

“I don’t know how long we, as South Sudanese, will continue killing each other for no reason. How can a young person, fresh from school, just returning home, become a victim like this? This is a very serious issue, and we condemn it in the strongest terms.”

“We call upon the relevant authorities to bring the culprits into book. We also extend our heartfelt condolences to the families and of the deceased, the community, and the state.”

Efforts to reach the government of GPAA for comment on the incident were not immediately successful.

Cattle raiding, child abduction, and violent clashes have frequent occurrences, exacerbating the fragile situation in the area.

