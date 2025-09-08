8th September 2025

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Crime and law | Jonglei State | News   |   Three killed, eleven missing in Twic East fishing island attack – Commissioner

Three killed, eleven missing in Twic East fishing island attack – Commissioner

Author: Elsheikh Chol Ajeing | Published: 6 hours ago

The commissioner of Twic East County in Jonglei State says three people were killed, four injured, and eleven are missing after an attack on a fishing island yesterday.

Juach Arop Juach says the attack happened at a place called Lang, a fishing ground located in the Sudd swamps along the border between Twic East County and Duk County.

He says gunmen stormed the island at about 4 o’clock in the morning, killing three people including a woman, and injuring four others.

“Yesterday morning, we experienced an attack on our territory by one of our neighbouring counties. The incident took place around 4:30 AM on an island area along the Nile called Lang. The attack led to the displacement of residents from Lang, which belongs to the people of Lith Payam,” he said of the attack.

“Three people were killed during the attack, including one woman, and eleven others are still missing. This is not the first time such an incident has happened in Lang, and the reason behind the attack remains unknown,” he said.

Juach also says 11 other people have gone missing in the attack. He says the motive behind the attack is not yet known.

He, however, says that this is not the first incident. He said a similar attack happened in 2023, where 13 people were killed.

Popular Stories
Bank of South Sudan bans hoarding of currency, commodities 1

Bank of South Sudan bans hoarding of currency, commodities

Published September 3, 2025

Official: Spiritual leader sets condition to halt march on Malakal 2

Official: Spiritual leader sets condition to halt march on Malakal

Published September 6, 2025

Pigi Commissioner pleads with Juba for help as Makuach fighters arrive 3

Pigi Commissioner pleads with Juba for help as Makuach fighters arrive

Published September 6, 2025

Revenue Authority collects nearly SSP 1 trillion in 8 months – Commissioner General 4

Revenue Authority collects nearly SSP 1 trillion in 8 months – Commissioner General

Published September 4, 2025

Over 500kg of illegal wild meat seized along Juba-Bor Highway – Wildlife Ministry 5

Over 500kg of illegal wild meat seized along Juba-Bor Highway – Wildlife Ministry

Published September 5, 2025

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Malakal police shootout kills officer after refusal to deploy to Ulang

Published 1 hour ago

Activist urges lawmakers to address detention of South Sudanese in Sudan

Published 2 hours ago

Goverment committed to education for all – VP Josephine Lagu

Published 2 hours ago

Lactating mother killed, 89 cows looted in Greater Pibor cattle camp attack – official

Published 2 hours ago

Kiir leaves for climate summit in Addis

Published 3 hours ago

Juba County MP alleges land grabbing, rape, and murders in Lado Community

Published 4 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
8th September 2025

Copyright 2025. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.