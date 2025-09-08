Three killed, eleven missing in Twic East fishing island attack – Commissioner

The commissioner of Twic East County in Jonglei State says three people were killed, four injured, and eleven are missing after an attack on a fishing island yesterday.

Juach Arop Juach says the attack happened at a place called Lang, a fishing ground located in the Sudd swamps along the border between Twic East County and Duk County.

He says gunmen stormed the island at about 4 o’clock in the morning, killing three people including a woman, and injuring four others.

“Yesterday morning, we experienced an attack on our territory by one of our neighbouring counties. The incident took place around 4:30 AM on an island area along the Nile called Lang. The attack led to the displacement of residents from Lang, which belongs to the people of Lith Payam,” he said of the attack.

“Three people were killed during the attack, including one woman, and eleven others are still missing. This is not the first time such an incident has happened in Lang, and the reason behind the attack remains unknown,” he said.

Juach also says 11 other people have gone missing in the attack. He says the motive behind the attack is not yet known.

He, however, says that this is not the first incident. He said a similar attack happened in 2023, where 13 people were killed.

