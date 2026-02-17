17th February 2026

Three dead in kidnapping, road accident, and land dispute in Wau

Author: Michael Atit | Published: 58 minutes ago

Barricade tape for crime scene (Courtesy)

Police in Wau, Western Bahr el Ghazal say at least three people were killed in separate incidents over the past week.

The state police spokesperson Lt. Col. Santino Udol Mayen told Eye Radio that the first incident involved the murder of a 20-year-old boda-boda rider identified as Batista Charles John.

Udol said the young man was kidnapped last week and later killed. His body was discovered on February 14.

“A civilian identified as Batista Charles John, a boda-boda rider, was taken to Khor Lulu area, located south of Wau between Bussere and Wau, where he was unlawfully killed, according to preliminary findings. On 14 February, CID officers, accompanied by our informant, visited the crime scene and successfully recovered the body,” he explained.

In a separate incident, a fatal road accident occurred in Udici Payam of Jur River County.

He said a Somali national truck driver identified as Mjeska Ahmed reportedly knocked down a pedestrian, 23-year-old Gabriel Akol Garang, who died instantly at the scene.

According to police, angry community members later attacked the driver and killed him.

“In a separate incident, a fatal traffic accident occurred in Udici Payam when a Somali national truck driver knocked down a pedestrian, Gabriel Akol Garang, who died instantly at the scene,” he said.

He said that seven suspects were arrested in connection with the mob attack.

Udol also confirmed that about ten more individuals were arrested over the weekend following a clan dispute over land in the Umbili area of Kuarjiena Payam.

The police spokesperson condemned the criminal acts and assured the public that the rule of law will prevail. He said law enforcement remains committed to protecting lives and property and ensuring those responsible for serious crimes are held accountable.

17th February 2026

