Thousands displaced in Kajo-Keji border attack still living in poor conditions – Commissioner

Author: Nyamuot Puot | Published: 46 minutes ago

Displaced families in Kajokeji County following the July 28 attack by UPDF - Photo credit: Kajokeji County Press

The Commissioner of Kajo-Keji County in Central Equatoria State says thousands of civilians displaced by last month’s fighting are still living in poor conditions in overcrowded camps.

More than 15,000 people fled their homes in Kangapo II Payam after an attack by the Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) on July 28.

The incident led to clashes that left five South Sudanese security personnel dead.

Speaking to Eye Radio in an exclusive interview this morning, Commissioner Jackson Wani Mule said the displaced people are still afraid to return home and have now settled in four camps.

He said only two of the four camps: Kimu in Bori-Boma and Meregoga, received food aid from the International Rescue Committee (IRC) last week.

Mule said those in the remaining camps are in urgent need of food, shelter and other basic items.

“Going back is still a problem because the situation is not yet sorted out, two camps have received food from IRC, they supplied last week Friday, Saturday and yesterday, but the four other camps have not received because of the items are not enough,” said Mule.

The commissioner called on humanitarian organizations to intervene and support the displaced families.

Following the clashes, the Ugandan military chief, General Muhoozi Kainerubaga visited Juba and held talks with President Salva Kiir, Vice President Benjamin Bol Mel and the South Sudan People’s Defence Forces (SSPDF)’s Chief of Defence Forces General Dau Aturjong.

The meeting the culminated in the former of a joint committee tasked with investigating the root causes of the clashes.

According to the statement by SSPDF Spokesperson Major General Lul Ruai Koang, the committee will be stationed in Gulu city in northern where they will compile their report and submit to the heads of the military of the two countries.

