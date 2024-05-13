Thomas Aban’s elder brother Azrag dies

Popular traditional singer Thomas Aban is mourning the death of his elder brother who passed away at Malakal Protection of Civilians’ Site (POCS) in Upper Nile State, at the age of 38 years.

Thomas Aban, who is known for his hit song Cøllø Nyikang Okwa, told Eye Radio his brother Azrag Aban Kur, died on Sunday night.

He said the late Mr. Azrag has been battling oropharyngeal cancer or throat cancer for two years.

Aban said his elder brother was laid to rest on Monday morning in Malakal town.

“We tried the treatment and sent him to Khartoum and the doctor gave him a treatment of six months. After that, he supposed to go back and meet the doctor again,” the singer said.

“Unfortunately, the war started there (in Sudan) when the time comes for him to travel, and within some months back, this sickness returned to him, and we decided to bring to Juba.”

“We visited the doctor and he decided for him to take the chemical doses again and we did some traditional healing, but his health deteriorated and he couldn’t overcome the sickness.”

The late, Azrag, is survived by his wife and five children.

In Juba, his family is holding funeral ceremony at the house of Singer Aban, situated adjacent to the Zain Headquarters office in Gudele suburb.

