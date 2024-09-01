Thirty South Sudanese referees complete FIFA training in Juba

Thirty South Sudanese referees, both national and international, completed a five-day FIFA Referees course in Juba.

The course covered key areas such as sports humanities, management, and law.

On August 26, the referees began with the mandatory Cooper test, a FIFA-approved fitness assessment, at Juba National Stadium.

This fitness evaluation was followed by five consecutive days of intensive training.

Mr. Augustino Madout, President of the South Sudan Football Association (SSFA), urged the referees to apply the knowledge gained during the course.

He emphasized that their commitment and competence are vital for success on the field and for gaining the respect of football fans.

Madout also highlighted the importance of ensuring that players fully understand the rules of the game.

Mr. John Santorino, speaking on behalf of the participants, praised the training for significantly enhancing their knowledge.

He noted that the updated insights would positively impact both the quality of officiating and the overall football experience in South Sudan.

Santorino also underscored the value of teamwork in refereeing, explaining that collaboration helps reduce errors and improves performance.

He extended his gratitude to FIFA and the SSFA for their ongoing efforts to advance refereeing development worldwide.

FIFA Technical Instructor Mr Onias Felix commended the SSFA for the excellent organization of the course and its dedication to enhancing referees’ skills.

He encouraged the SSFA to invest in developing local instructors to nurture refereeing talent at the grassroots level, emphasizing that proper guidance is essential for continuous improvement.

