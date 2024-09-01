1st September 2024
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  News | Sports   |   Thirty South Sudanese referees complete FIFA training in Juba

Thirty South Sudanese referees complete FIFA training in Juba

Author: Michael Daniel | Published: 5 hours ago

South Sudanese referees in a group photo following the FIFA training session – Courtesy

Thirty South Sudanese referees, both national and international, completed a five-day FIFA Referees course in Juba.

The course covered key areas such as sports humanities, management, and law.

On August 26, the referees began with the mandatory Cooper test, a FIFA-approved fitness assessment, at Juba National Stadium.

This fitness evaluation was followed by five consecutive days of intensive training.

Mr. Augustino Madout, President of the South Sudan Football Association (SSFA), urged the referees to apply the knowledge gained during the course.

He emphasized that their commitment and competence are vital for success on the field and for gaining the respect of football fans.

Madout also highlighted the importance of ensuring that players fully understand the rules of the game.

Mr. John Santorino, speaking on behalf of the participants, praised the training for significantly enhancing their knowledge.

He noted that the updated insights would positively impact both the quality of officiating and the overall football experience in South Sudan.

Santorino also underscored the value of teamwork in refereeing, explaining that collaboration helps reduce errors and improves performance.

He extended his gratitude to FIFA and the SSFA for their ongoing efforts to advance refereeing development worldwide.

FIFA Technical Instructor Mr Onias Felix commended the SSFA for the excellent organization of the course and its dedication to enhancing referees’ skills.

He encouraged the SSFA to invest in developing local instructors to nurture refereeing talent at the grassroots level, emphasizing that proper guidance is essential for continuous improvement.

Currently on air

00:00:00 - 06:00:00

Midnight Music: Shuffle

Listen Live
Popular Stories
UNDP head announces 10,000 youth in skills training programs 1

UNDP head announces 10,000 youth in skills training programs

Published August 27, 2024

Two South Sudanese professionals die after brief illness 2

Two South Sudanese professionals die after brief illness

Published August 28, 2024

Manufacturer urges import of electricity from Uganda and Ethiopia 3

Manufacturer urges import of electricity from Uganda and Ethiopia

Published August 29, 2024

NilePet, Chinese firm sign MoU to build modern oil refinery in South Sudan 4

NilePet, Chinese firm sign MoU to build modern oil refinery in South Sudan

Published August 26, 2024

Mayardit Academy represents South Sudan at Pretoria’s Space Conference 5

Mayardit Academy represents South Sudan at Pretoria’s Space Conference

Published August 29, 2024

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Thirty South Sudanese referees complete FIFA training in Juba

Published 5 hours ago

Chelsea held to draw by Palace as Newcastle beat Tottenham

Published 6 hours ago

Bright Stars travel to Congo Brazaville for 2025 AFCON qualifiers

Published 7 hours ago

Magwi gets new Community Training Center and Protection Unit

Published 8 hours ago

Policeman takes own life at Kator suburb

Published 8 hours ago

Kajo-Keji commissioner: Nearly 200 villages occupied by Ugandan settlers

Published 8 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
1st September 2024

Copyright 2024. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.