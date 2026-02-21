21st February 2026

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Business & Economy | National News | News   |   Think-tank urges transparency on $2B national roads project, questions high costs

Think-tank urges transparency on $2B national roads project, questions high costs

Author: Obaj Okuj | Published: 10 hours ago

Analyst Baboya James speaking on the Sundown Show on Thursday, June 12, 2025 - Eye Radio

A policy think-tank has called on the government to disclose full details of the recently approved 2-billion-dollar national roads project backed by gold collateral.

In a statement issued yesterday, the Institute of Social Policy and Research (ISPR) welcomed the decision by the Council of Ministers, chaired by President Salva Kiir, to upgrade more than 1,031 kilometers of key roads across the country.

The government awarded a sovereign guarantee using national reserves to Shamrock Global Group to upgrade major corridors. These include the Juba–Yei–Kaya, Yei–Faraksika–Maridi, Juba–Lobonok–Moli Junction, and Wau–Raja–Boro Medina roads.

However, the institute raised concerns about the overall cost of the project.

It said the estimated cost per kilometre appears high compared to regional benchmarks.

Baboya James Edimond, Chief Executive Officer of the institute, said the average cost of roughly 2.3 million dollars per kilometre is high compared to similar projects in the region.

He cited a 103-kilometre road in Uganda being constructed for about 130 million dollars, or roughly 1.3 million dollars per kilometer.

Baboya questioned whether the procurement process was competitive and transparent, and whether a detailed technical and financial assessment has been made public.

He also expressed concern over the use of national gold reserves as collateral.

He described gold as a strategic national asset that requires strict oversight.

The group urged parliament to review the sovereign guarantee arrangement, demand a full cost breakdown and commission an independent audit.

The institute called on the government to ensure transparency, protect national resources and guarantee value for money in implementing the roads project.

Currently on air

00:00:00 - 06:00:00

Midnight Music: Shuffle

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Where did the dollars go? Aggery Tisa explains why oil money isn’t reaching the Bank 1

Where did the dollars go? Aggery Tisa explains why oil money isn’t reaching the Bank

Published February 16, 2026

Juba formalizes regional transport corridor authority 2

Juba formalizes regional transport corridor authority

Published February 16, 2026

Kiir pledges inclusive dialogue during C5 summit in Addis Ababa 3

Kiir pledges inclusive dialogue during C5 summit in Addis Ababa

Published February 15, 2026

WFP aid worker shot dead in Nasir County compound attack 4

WFP aid worker shot dead in Nasir County compound attack

Published February 18, 2026

Nearly 27 killed in Terekeka inter-clan clashes 5

Nearly 27 killed in Terekeka inter-clan clashes

Published February 19, 2026

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Think-tank urges transparency on $2B national roads project, questions high costs

Published 10 hours ago

Minister Mawich elected NEL-COM chairman ahead of Nile Day celebration

Published 10 hours ago

Govt rejects AU call to free Dr. Machar, insists matter is for courts

Published 11 hours ago

AU C5 calls for ceasefire, consideration of Machar’s release ahead of elections

Published 23 hours ago

Cabinet approves $2 billion gold-backed road project

Published February 20, 2026

No more roadside businesses; special court ready for violators – Juba City Council

Published February 20, 2026

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
21st February 2026

Copyright 2026. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.