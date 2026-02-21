Think-tank urges transparency on $2B national roads project, questions high costs

A policy think-tank has called on the government to disclose full details of the recently approved 2-billion-dollar national roads project backed by gold collateral.

In a statement issued yesterday, the Institute of Social Policy and Research (ISPR) welcomed the decision by the Council of Ministers, chaired by President Salva Kiir, to upgrade more than 1,031 kilometers of key roads across the country.

The government awarded a sovereign guarantee using national reserves to Shamrock Global Group to upgrade major corridors. These include the Juba–Yei–Kaya, Yei–Faraksika–Maridi, Juba–Lobonok–Moli Junction, and Wau–Raja–Boro Medina roads.

However, the institute raised concerns about the overall cost of the project.

It said the estimated cost per kilometre appears high compared to regional benchmarks.

Baboya James Edimond, Chief Executive Officer of the institute, said the average cost of roughly 2.3 million dollars per kilometre is high compared to similar projects in the region.

He cited a 103-kilometre road in Uganda being constructed for about 130 million dollars, or roughly 1.3 million dollars per kilometer.

Baboya questioned whether the procurement process was competitive and transparent, and whether a detailed technical and financial assessment has been made public.

He also expressed concern over the use of national gold reserves as collateral.

He described gold as a strategic national asset that requires strict oversight.

The group urged parliament to review the sovereign guarantee arrangement, demand a full cost breakdown and commission an independent audit.

The institute called on the government to ensure transparency, protect national resources and guarantee value for money in implementing the roads project.

